Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

Ganderbal: India's ace badminton star Saina Nehwal is currently in Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra.

The Commonwealth Gold medalist took to her social media handle and shared the images of her visit. Saina Nehwal is accompanied by her parents including her father and mother who can be seen in the pictures posted by her.

The ace badminton player Saina Nehwal paid obeisance at the holy Amarnath cave and had 'darshan' of the naturally-formed ice-lingam in the cave shrine via the shortest Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Saina also interacted with the Army officials posted on duty for the Amarnath yatra.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.