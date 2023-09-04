Sajjad Shaheen lauds youth for evincing interest in sports

Banihal, Sep 4: National Conference leader and district president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen today lauded youth for evincing keen interest in sports, saying this will keep them in good stead in various state and national events.
According to a press release, he was speaking at the prize distribution function of concluding final match of volleyball Championship, played at Village Kundan in Khari block of Banihal constituency. It was organised by party’s local youth wing headed by youth block secretary Nisar Ahmed Naik besides Mohammad Akhter Naik, Riyaz Ahmed Naik Panch and others.
The NC leader hoped that budding sportspersons will make their mark in the sport, not only locally but also at the national level.
Shaheen, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that the youth of district Ramban are blessed with lot of potential and talent which needs to be properly groomed so that they can compete at national and international level for which the stakeholders have to play a key role in not only identifying such talent but help in achieving the objective of overall development of youngsters and generate awareness among them about the need of sports in their development.
He noted with satisfaction that a good number of youth were participating in various sports activities exuding confidence that the number of players will grow in coming years. The just concluded volleyball championship will serve as a source of inspiration for the young players to try their destiny with sports that has a bright future in this sports arena.
He complimented the organizers and urged them to expand the scope of the game to other areas of the district on a larger scale.
Describing sports as imperative for physical and mental growth, Shaheen exhorted the youth to formulate their schedule in such a manner that sporting activities do not hamper the academics as both are equally important for career management. He observed that sports have opened up vistas of opportunities in career progression, saying those excelling in their chosen field will find sky the limit. He advised youth to aim high and pursue their objective with sincerity of purpose.