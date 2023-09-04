Sajjad Shaheen lauds youth for evincing interest in sports

Shaheen, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that the youth of district Ramban are blessed with lot of potential and talent which needs to be properly groomed so that they can compete at national and international level for which the stakeholders have to play a key role in not only identifying such talent but help in achieving the objective of overall development of youngsters and generate awareness among them about the need of sports in their development.

He noted with satisfaction that a good number of youth were participating in various sports activities exuding confidence that the number of players will grow in coming years. The just concluded volleyball championship will serve as a source of inspiration for the young players to try their destiny with sports that has a bright future in this sports arena.