Salvatore School students win laurels at International Kickboxing event

Bandipora, Feb 12: Two students from Salvatore International School in Shadipora, Bandipora district have made their school and Jammu & Kashmir proud by winning medals at the Wako India Open International Kickboxing Tournament 2024 held in New Delhi.

Sheikh Umar, a Class 3 student, secured the Silver medal in the 32 kg weight category while his classmate Sheikh Usman won the Bronze medal in the 28 kg category in Point Fight events at the tournament.

The five-day event from February 7-11 witnessed participation of kickboxing athletes from 20 countries. It aimed to nurture young talent under the theme “Be Tough, Be Resilient, Be a Fighter.”

The achievements of the Salvatore School students have brought great pride to the state and country. The school management appreciated the efforts of the concerned teachers that led to the medals at the international sporting event.

They reiterated their commitment to continue encouraging students’ participation in extracurricular activities besides academic excellence. The medals won by Sheikh Umar and Sheikh Usman will surely motivate other students to strive for sporting glory.