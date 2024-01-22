Samad, Rohit shine as J&K secures 1st victory in Ranji Trophy

Srinagar, Jan 22: In a nail-biting encounter, Abdul Samad emerged as the saviour for Jammu & Kashmir, guiding his team to a remarkable two-wicket triumph over Odisha in the Ranji Trophy clash on Monday.

This victory marks the first win of the season for J&K after earlier sharing points with Delhi and Himachal in their two home games, which were marred by bad light in Elite Group D.

Facing a challenging chase with a requirement of 77 runs for victory, J&K resumed at 72 for four on the final day. Despite the odds, the team managed to cross the finish line, and it was Abdul Samad’s unbeaten 66 that played a pivotal role in the thrilling win. The young IPL regular showcased resilience and composure, standing firm as wickets tumbled at the other end. His innings comprised seven fours and two sixes, a testament to his aggressive yet controlled style of play.

Samad remained unbeaten alongside India pacer Umran Malik, contributing significantly when the winning runs were scored. The duo’s partnership proved crucial in steering J&K to victory, showcasing their determination and skill under pressure.

Rohit Sharma’s outstanding bowling performance earned him the well-deserved title of “Man of the Match” in the intense clash between J&K and Odisha in the Ranji Trophy. Sharma showcased his prowess by claiming a total of seven wickets, with a remarkable five-wicket haul in the first innings and an additional two wickets in the second innings.

J&K had secured the first-innings lead by posting 180 in response to Odisha’s 130 on the opening day, setting the stage for a competitive match. In the second innings, Odisha managed 198, leaving J&K with a target of 149. Despite a few setbacks, Abdul Samad’s heroics ensured that J&K emerged victorious, chasing down the target with just two wickets in hand.

The bowling prowess of Rajesh Mohanty for Odisha, who claimed 5/61, added an extra layer of drama to the contest. However, it was Samad’s outstanding performance that ultimately sealed the fate of the match.