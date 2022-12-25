Samba Wushu Championship concludes

Srinagar, Dec 25: District Samba Wushu Championship organised by District Samba Wushu Association concluded at Panchayat Ghar, Kartholi, Bari Brahmana, Samba on Sunday.
President of Wushu Association of J&K, Vijay Saraf was the chief guest on the occasion. He congratulated District Samba Wushu Association for organising the championship in District Samba and giving a platform to the youths of the J&K.
Surinder Singh Bagal, International Cricketer was the Guest of honour on the occasion.
Abhishek Singh Jamwal lone gold medalist and the International player were also present on the occasion.