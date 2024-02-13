Sanctorum Public School Sopore earns nomination in AIFF Grassroots Awards-2024

Baramulla, Feb 13: Sanctorum Public School Sopore has been nominated for the prestigious Best School under the Entities category in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Grassroots Awards-2024

As per the official announcement made by the AIFF, the nomination is a testament to the significant contributions of the football academy to the development of grassroots football in India.

“Your dedication and commitment to nurturing young talents have not gone unnoticed, and your organization stands as an exemplary institution within the Indian Football Ecosystem,” reads an official communication addressed to Sanctorum Public School Sopore by AIFF.

It states that as an essential stakeholder in the Indian Football Ecosystem, Sanctorum Public School, J&K has played a crucial role in advancing the standards of grassroots football.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your continued support and commendable efforts in shaping the future of the sport at the grassroots level,” it reads.