Sandhya, Sarla selected for North Zone team

Srinagar, Feb 5: On the back of brilliant performances for the J&K team, two women cricketers Sandhya Sayal and Sarla Devi have been selected for the North Zone squad.
Sandhya and Sarla have been included in the North Zone squad for the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Tournament to be played at Hyderabad from February 12 to 21.
The third J&K cricketer Anju Tomar has been kept on standby.
Left-arm seam bowler, Sarla took 14 wickets for J&K in the senior womens tournament against formidable sides like Railways, Saurashtra, Kerala, Odisha and Jharkhand, besides Sikkim and Mizoram.
J&K skipper Sandhya right-arm off-spinner also took 14 wickets for J&K in the tournament.
Sandhya and Sarla were the top two performers for J&K in the Senior Women’s One-Day and T20 tournaments last season also.
Sarla had taken 22 wickets and scored 112 runs, while Sandhya had taken 14 wickets in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy last year.
Meanwhile, Susheel Pajnu, who is Video, Performance Analyst with JKCA has been appointed as the Video Analyst of the North Zone squad.
Roopali Slathia, Member CAC JKCA and Surabhi Dadheechi, Senior Selector (Women) JKCA has congratulated the players for this landmark achievement.