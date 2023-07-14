Sania Nehwal commends J&K Police for excellent Amarnath Yatra security arrangements

Srinagar, July 14: A-list shuttler Saina Nehwal praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their exceptional security precautions for a trouble-free and secure Amarnath Yatra and referred to Sonamarg, a beautiful tourist destination, as having a "Green and Happy mind."
The badminton star on Thursday took to Twitter to thank J&K police. She had posted pictures of cops guarding her in the mountains in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.
“Utterly grateful for ensuring excellent security arrangements put in place by Jk police for ensuring a safe, hassle-free Yatra. #AmarnathJiYatra2023 @JmuKmrPolice @JandKTourism @HMOIndia,” Nehwal tweeted on Thursday.
Nehwal, along with her mother Usha Nehwal, undertook the pilgrimage on Wednesday. After paying obeisance at the holy cave shrine, Nehwal said she felt blessed and was bestowed with positivity, strength and peace of mind.
“We had very good darshan of the Amarnath ji. People mostly discuss these things that they want to have darshan of Amarnath ji, but, I feel blessed that I had the darshan along with my mother,” she said in a video released by the Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Information and Public Relations.
The badminton player stayed in the picturesque tourist resort of Sonamarg, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, which falls on the way to the Baltal base camp of the Yatra.
“Green mind = happy mind #Sonmarg #kashmir #experience,” she tweeted alongwith her picture in Kashmiri dress.
Nehwal during her period in Ganderbal district has also visited Thajiwas Glacier, located at an altitude of 9,186 feet at a short distance from Sonamarg. “Thajiwas Glacier,” she tweeted. The glacier is enormous and blessed with magnificent beauty.
Overlooked by the Thajiwas mountain and surrounded by meadows, conifer trees and frozen lakes, it is one of the most beautiful sights. Tourists visit Thajiwas Glacier for enjoying its breathtaking sights, building snowmen & enjoying a sledging ride.