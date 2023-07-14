Sania Nehwal commends J&K Police for excellent Amarnath Yatra security arrangements

The badminton star on Thursday took to Twitter to thank J&K police. She had posted pictures of cops guarding her in the mountains in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

“Utterly grateful for ensuring excellent security arrangements put in place by Jk police for ensuring a safe, hassle-free Yatra. #AmarnathJiYatra2023 @JmuKmrPolice @JandKTourism @HMOIndia,” Nehwal tweeted on Thursday.