Sanjay Sharma wins District Jammu Squash Championship

Srinagar: Sanjay Sharma bagged a gold medal in the District Jammu Squash Championship. Ishan Sharma won a Silver medal and Nishchal Kapahi won a Bronze in the senior categories.

District Jammu Squash championship concluded successfully and was declared closed by Pankaj Singh Bhau, Tehsildar District Administration Jammu.

The championship was organised by the district Jammu Squash Association under the auspicious of Jammu & Kashmir Squash Rackets Association and concluded here today on August 28 at Squash Courts, K.C.Sports Club, Jammu.

The Chief Guest congratulated all medal winners and appreciated the organisers for the smooth conduct of the championship.

He also lauded the support being provided by J&K Sports Council for the development of Sports under the dynamic leadership of Secretary Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council Nuzhat Gul.