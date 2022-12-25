Santosh Trophy | J&K to start its campaign against Bihar today

Srinagar, Dec 25: J&K senior football team is scheduled to start its campaign in the 73rd Santosh Trophy football tournament on Monday against Bihar at Kozhikode, Kerala.
J&K has been kept in Group II and other teams in the group include Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
J&K is scheduled to play its first match on Monday against Bihar and as the second match on December 29 against Mizoram.
In its third match, J&K is scheduled to take on Rajasthan on January 2 while as the fourth match would be against Kerala on January 5.
In its last group match, J&K is scheduled to play against Andhra Pradesh on January 7.
Team: Furqan Ahmed, Majid, Shabir Hussain, Farhan, Urfan, Zahid, Faisal, Hyder, Arun, Syed Ali, Faisal Wangnoo, Rishab Mehra, Mohammad Inam, Sheikh Talib, Shamir Tariq, Dimple Bhagat, Mehran Hilal, Furqan Nabi, Nikhil, Aakif Reshi, Adnan Ayoub and Areeb Shafi.