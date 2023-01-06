Santosh Trophy | Kerala beat J&K 3-0

Srinagar, Jan 6: Hosts Kerala thrashed J&K by 3-0 in the match of the 73rd Santosh Trophy National Football Championship at Kozhikode on Thursday.
It was the fourth match for the J&K in the tournament and they suffered their second defeat. After playing four matches J&K with only one win, one draw and two defeats are almost out of the tournament.
In the first half, J&K were able to hold on and at half time score was 0-0.
In the second half, Kerala came out with all guns blazing with J&K having no answers.
M Viknesh drew first blood for the home side in the 51st minute. Rizwan Ali doubled the lead in the 76th, while Nijo Gilbert made it 3-0 in added time.
With this defeat, J&K remain in third place on the points table with four points. Unbeaten Mizoram and Kerala occupy first and second place respectively.
J&K are scheduled to play their last group match against Andra Pradesh on January 7.