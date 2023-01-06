Sports

Santosh Trophy | Kerala beat J&K 3-0

Srinagar, Jan 6: Hosts Kerala thrashed J&K by 3-0 in the match of the 73rd Santosh Trophy National Football Championship at Kozhikode on Thursday.

It was the fourth match for the J&K in the tournament and they suffered their second defeat. After playing four matches J&K with only one win, one draw and two defeats are almost out of the tournament.

In the first half, J&K were able to hold on and at half time score was 0-0.

In the second half, Kerala came out with all guns blazing with J&K having no answers.

M Viknesh drew first blood for the home side in the 51st minute. Rizwan Ali doubled the lead in the 76th, while Nijo Gilbert made it 3-0 in added time.

With this defeat, J&K remain in third place on the points table with four points. Unbeaten Mizoram and Kerala occupy first and second place respectively.

J&K are scheduled to play their last group match against Andra Pradesh on January 7.

