SANTOSH TROPHY | Mizoram beat J&K 3-2

Srinagar: J&K suffered its first defeat in the 73rd Santosh Trophy football tournament at the hands of Mizoram at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala on Thursday.

In the match, Mizoram beat J&K by 3-2 goals. At half-time, the score was 1-1. In the second J&K took the lead in the 53rd minute only to witness Mizoram making a stunning comeback in the dying minutes of the game.

Mizoram scored an equaliser in the 83rd minute and then a winning goal in the 87th minute to emerge the winner by 3-2. For J&K Adnan and Aakif were the scorers.

Earlier in its first match, J&K had defeated Bihar by 2-0 goals.