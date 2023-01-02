Santosh Trophy | Rajasthan holds J&K to goalless draw

In the match, J&K’s forward line missed a number of easy chances and the team had to settle for a 0-0 draw. J&K after playing three matches in the prestigious tournament now stands in third place on the points table with four points. Jammu & Kashmir won its opening match against Bihar and then suffered a defeat against Mizoram in the second match.

So far they have got one win, one loss and one draw in their bag. Kerala with three wins out of three matches stands on top of the table in the group while Mizoram also with three wins out of three stands in second place. J&K next face Kerala on January 5.