Santosh Trophy to be held in November

Srinagar: All India Football Federation has decided to conduct senior National Football Championship (Santosh Trophy) in November and has asked all the State units to get their players vaccinated.

"AIFF has asked all its State Association to keep their teams ready for Santosh trophy tournament. They have asked units that all players should be fully vaccinated and at the time of event, their report should come Covid-19 negative in 72 hours prior RTPCR test," J&K Football Association (JKFA) statement reads.

JKFA has asked all J&K footballers who intend to take part in Santosh trophy event as well as women football championship to get them fully vaccinated.