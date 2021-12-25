Sports
Saqib Shah wins medal in National powerlifting event
Srinagar: Kashmir powerlifting player Saqib Shah has bagged a medal in the National level Powerlifting event held in Surat Gujarat.
In the National Powerlifting Championship organised by National Sports Federation, India, from December 16 to 19, Saqib Shah while representing J&K bagged a gold medal in the junior bench press category while as bagged runner up place in the overall men’s bench press category.
In the event, around 60 players from 14 different states of India participated.