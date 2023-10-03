Sarmad Hafeez kickstarts National Thang-Ta championship in Srinagar

While speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez said that this event is an extension of the policy wherein J&K pitched for bringing more and more national and international events to the union territory. For this event, J&K Sports Council collaborated with the J&K Thang-Ta Association and Thang-Ta Federation of India, he added.

He lauded the efforts of Sports Council in hosting this remarkable event which is aimed at recognizing and boosting the local Thang-Ta potential of J&K besides encouraging their participation in both national and international competitions. He emphasized the importance of such events in nurturing sports talent from the right perspective.

Sarmad Hafeez said that the administration has always been at the forefront in providing a platform to youth and supporting them to follow their goals by organizing different events across J&K.

Secretary Sports Council expressed her admiration for athletes, highlighting their ability to inspire others with their passion for the game. She said that athletes not only showcase their exceptional talents but also motivate others to pursue their dreams and passions. She said that the championship promises to be a platform where emerging talent in Thang-Ta can shine. “Such events provide the best opportunity for the youth from across the country to interact with each other and know about varied cultures,” Nuzhat Gull concluded.

Meanwhile, the J&K Sports Council has also constituted a committee headed by the Divisional Sports Officer (K) to monitor the event and register all the participants.