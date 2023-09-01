Sarmad Hafeez kickstarts Senior National Men’s Handball Championship

Srinagar, Sep 1: Secretary, Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Sarmad Hafeez today kickstarted the 52nd Senior National Men’s Handball Championship, organised by J&K Handball Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council (JKSC) at Bakshi stadium here.
Secretary JKSC, Secretary General, South Asian Handball Federation, Executive Director Handball Association of India, officers of YSS department and JKSC, office bearers of Handball Association of India and others concerned were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez said that the LG administration has always been at the forefront in providing a platform to youth and guide them to follow their goals by organizing different events across J&K. He appreciated the participating teams and wished them luck for the tournament.
Sarmad Hafeez expressed his happiness at the overwhelming participation of 32 teams from all over the country in the championship. He remarked that sports play a critical role in personality development besides shaping one’s career as well if pursued seriously. He enjoined the players to play in the spirit of the game.
Secretary YSS assured that every effort shall be made to ensure that the players, as well as support staff, are comfortable during their stay in the valley.
“Such events provide the best opportunity for the youth from across the country to interact with each other and know about varied cultures,” Sarmad said.
Secretary JKSC, while interacting with the participants assured them of all the support from the Sports Council and informed them that the monitoring cell for the event has been set up, headed by the Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir and other officials from the council.
She also highlighted the transformation taking place in the field of sports in J&K. Sports has been among the top priorities of the administration and the union territory has now become the powerhouse of sporting talent, she added.
Organising Secretary and Executive Member Handball Association of India, while speaking on the occasion, thanked the participating teams for encouraging the youth towards sports activities.
Pertinent to mention, around 32 teams from UTs and States of India are participating in the championship.