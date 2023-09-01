Sarmad Hafeez kickstarts Senior National Men’s Handball Championship

Sarmad Hafeez expressed his happiness at the overwhelming participation of 32 teams from all over the country in the championship. He remarked that sports play a critical role in personality development besides shaping one’s career as well if pursued seriously. He enjoined the players to play in the spirit of the game.

Secretary YSS assured that every effort shall be made to ensure that the players, as well as support staff, are comfortable during their stay in the valley.

“Such events provide the best opportunity for the youth from across the country to interact with each other and know about varied cultures,” Sarmad said.