Sarmad Hafeez witnesses finals of 5th Champions Trophy

Srinagar: Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez today witnessed the final match of 5th edition of Champions Trophy 2022 at TRC, Cricket ground here.

The cricket tournament was organised by Cricket Fraternity Dalgate and around 32 teams from various parts of the valley participated in the tournament.

In the finals today, United Imports defeated Shape up Fitness by 48 runs and clinched the title.

After winning the toss, the United Imports managed to score 215 runs in allotted 30 overs and in reply Shape Up Fitness managed to score 173 only.