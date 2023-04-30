Satwik-Chirag make history, win India’s 2nd gold in Asian Badminton Championships

Dubai, Apr 30: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history on Sunday by winning India’s second gold medal in the Badminton Asia Championships, beating Malaysia’s eighth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the men’s doubles final here.
Shetty and Rankireddy defeated the Malaysians Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in the final in the 2023 edition, coming back from losing the first game to win the next two games and winning the historic gold medal.
This was India’s second gold medal in the Asian Badminton Championships after Dinesh Khanna bagged the men’s singles gold in 1965. Satwik and Chirag are also the first Indian pair to reach the final of the Asian Championship and went on to win the gold medal.