Saurashtra beat J&K by 8 wickets

Srinagar: J&K Senior Women’s Cricket Team suffered, its second consecutive defeat in the ongoing Senior Women’s One Day tournament at CAP Ground 2, Puducherry on Thursday.

In the match, Saurashtra defeated J&K by eight wickets.

Earlier batting first, J&K scored 117 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Shivani Gupta and Sheeraza Bano with 24 runs each were the highest scorers for J&K while Rifat Choudhary 21. For Saurashtra, Reena M took four wickets while RB Dhabi and N Chavda took two wickets each.