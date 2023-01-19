Saurashtra beat J&K by 8 wickets

Srinagar: J&K Senior Women’s Cricket Team suffered, its second consecutive defeat in the ongoing Senior Women’s One Day tournament at CAP Ground 2, Puducherry on Thursday.
In the match, Saurashtra defeated J&K by eight wickets.
Earlier batting first, J&K scored 117 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 50 overs.
Shivani Gupta and Sheeraza Bano with 24 runs each were the highest scorers for J&K while Rifat Choudhary 21. For Saurashtra, Reena M took four wickets while RB Dhabi and N Chavda took two wickets each.
In reply, Saurashtra achieved the required target for the loss of two wickets in 33.4 overs. Ridhi Ruparie with 57 not out and M Jadeja with an unbeaten 41 were the highest scorers for them while Sarla Devi and Sandhya took one wicket each for J&K.
Earlier on Wednesday, Railways had thrashed J&K by 228 run margin.