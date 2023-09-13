Secretary Sports Council holds Kashmir division staff meet

Srinagar: To give opportunity to everyone to be part of the evolving sports culture in the union territory of J&K, the Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull today convened a meeting of all the managers, coaches, instructors, and mentors of Kashmir division to devise the plans for further expansion of the 'My Youth My Pride' and other activities in the division.

The meeting was also attended by Muzaffar Hussain Wani, Divisional Sports Officer (K) and Sheikh Riyaz Ahmad, Administrative Officer. In her inaugural address, Nuzhat Gull while taking a cue from the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary J&K a day ago in the civil secretariate Srinagar, emphasized on participation of all and provided them an opportunity to showcase their talent and chisel it further.

While applauding the efforts of her team, Nuzhat Gull said that the Sports Council has taken a giant leap in increasing the participation of masses in sports across the J&K, adding that the participation was bare minimum earlier as activities remained restricted to a few urban pockets only and with due focus on creation of requisite infrastructure and holding of sports competitions in rural pockets the number has swelled considerably.

Addressing the participants, Nuzhat Gull said that she is proud of the efforts of her team, elaborating that by engaging youth in productive activities like sports, their energy is being channelized for good and saved from becoming prey to drug addiction, thereby helping in the creation of ‘Nasha Mukt’ J&K.