Secretary Sports Council reviews activity calendar for current year

Jammu, June 24: Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull today reviewed the plan and preparations of various sports activities in the pipeline for the current year here at a meeting.
The Secretary was flanked by a team of engineers headed by Executive Engineer, CDK Jammu, Ashok Singh and Sports Officer of Jammu.
Secretary visited High Performance Khelo India Centre of Excellence for Fencing, besides the M.A Stadium cricket ground where the cricket tournament for women is in progress.
Secretary Sports Council met with female cricketers who expressed their gratitude to the government and Sports Council for providing the facilities to the cricketers.
While interacting with a group of cricketers, the Secretary Sports Council said that in the last few years the scenario of sports in J&K has undergone tremendous transformation and has changed for good.
She also said that the government has taken many initiatives for the progress and prosperity of the athletes of J&K.
Secretary also briefly interacted with the national and international champions, including fencers from Khelo India Centre of Excellence at Fencing Hall, M.A Stadium, Jammu. The interaction was followed by demonstration of fencing skills by the trainees of the centre which left the audience spell bound. The Secretary appreciated the display of fine skills and termed the show exemplary and performers as the inspiration for youth.
Secretary Sports Council also paid a visit to the newly inaugurated centre of excellence for Gymnastics and took stock of the functioning of the equipment besides appraisal of medicare and other health services being provided to the athletes at the newly established Physiotherapy Centre at the venue.
Earlier in the morning, immediately upon reaching Jammu, the Secretary Sports Council chaired a meeting with the construction division, Jammu. The meeting was also attended by the Sports Officer Jammu along with managers and other staff members of Sports Council.