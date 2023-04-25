Secretary Sports Council reviews calendar of activities for 2023-24

Srinagar, Apr 25: In order to kick-start the activities in the current financial year in J&K, Nuzhat Gull, Secretary J&K Sports Council today chaired a meeting in her office chamber, here.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary informed that with the mission to maximize the reach of sports activities across J&K, several sports activities under the banner of different sports verticals like My Youth My Pride Phase 3, Har Din KhelHarEk Kay liyeKhel, NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan, FIT India Golden Age Campaign, Para Athlete Sport etc, Khelo India Centres, In-House Academies, Activities in Rural, Sensitive & Border areas were held.
Discussing the modalities regarding preparations to kick-start the sports activities in J&K, Secretary Sports Council apprised that the digitisation of the website for registration of participating athletes is in final stages and it shall be launched soon which includes all major details about the athletes and to keep a track of the progress of each so that the prospective talent is showcased at the right platform and its progression over the years is not only tracked but monitored too.