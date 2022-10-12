Secretary YSS declares sports festival open at Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department Sarmad Hafiz declared 1st ever Inter College Sports festival open at Government College of Physical Education College Gadoora Ganderbal on Wednesday.
While declaring the event open Secretary YSS said that the Government is committed to creating world-class infrastructure for the sports lovers of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
He further stated that such events certainly provide ample opportunities for showcasing and exhibiting their hidden sports talent to the Youth in general and students in particular.
He was accompanied by Director Youth Services and Sports J&K Subash C Chhibber, JD YSS Bashir Ahmad, Principal of the college Dr Hartej Singh, District Youth Services and Sports officers.
“The Department of Youth Services and Sports bestowed the honour to Government College of Physical Education to organize the Festival from October 12 to 19 in this sprawling and magnificent college campus,” this was stated by Director YSS while presenting the welcome address.
He further added that the festival affirms a splendid blend of eight events covering Football (Men), Volleyball (Men & Women), Basketball (Men & Women), Kho-Kho (Men & Women) and Table-Tennis (Women).
Around 3000 participants from 27 participant colleges including GCOPE from across the Kashmir Province, and various schools of district Ganderbal took part in the inaugural function.
Dr Hartej Singh, Principal Government College of Physical Education presented a vote of thanks to all the dignitaries who expended their valuable time and made it possible for the college to organise the sports event at the provincial level.
He also praised all the officials, students, media persons and all other departments for making the event colourful and delightful with their presence.