Secretary YSS declares sports festival open at Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department Sarmad Hafiz declared 1st ever Inter College Sports festival open at Government College of Physical Education College Gadoora Ganderbal on Wednesday.

While declaring the event open Secretary YSS said that the Government is committed to creating world-class infrastructure for the sports lovers of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He further stated that such events certainly provide ample opportunities for showcasing and exhibiting their hidden sports talent to the Youth in general and students in particular.

He was accompanied by Director Youth Services and Sports J&K Subash C Chhibber, JD YSS Bashir Ahmad, Principal of the college Dr Hartej Singh, District Youth Services and Sports officers.