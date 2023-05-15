Secretary YSS discusses setting up of Sports Clinics with Tennis Legend Vijay Amritraj

Srinagar: Secretary Youth Services and Sports J&K, Sarmad Hafeez hosted former tennis star, sports commentator, and Padma Shree awardee Vijay Amritraj in his office chambers at Srinagar.
The legendary tennis star discussed many ideas with the Secretary YSS pertaining to the mass involvement of youth in games like Tennis and Golf. He desired to work with the YSS Department for setting up sports clinics for nurturing sports talent in J&K.
The Secretary YSS expressed his gratitude to the iconic sports legend for showing his keen interest in the development of Sports at UT.
He hoped that the mentorship of the famous sports icon would immensely help in nurturing sporting talent in J&K as the legendary tennis star has been an inspiration for youth not only in J&K but all across the country.
He assured that every possible assistance would be provided to the sports icon in organising special camps and tournaments meant for nurturing young talents in both Golf as well as in Tennis.
While praising J&K youth for their talent in sports the Tennis legend added, “J&K is blessed with huge sporting talent with immense potential that needs to be nurtured, and setting up of sports clinics will be an endeavour towards achieving this goal.”