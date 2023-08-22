Secy JKSC attends closing ceremony of Snow Land Cricket Cup at Kangan

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that the concerted efforts of Youth Services and Sports department and JKSC are yielding impressive results in the promotion of community sports initiatives in the union territory of J&K, adding that the coming together of various stakeholders like civil society, educational institutes, traders, and NGOs for active participation in sports and organizing events is an indicator of a healthy change.

Gull said that it is wonderful to see stakeholders of the tourism industry collaborating for the initiatives like this and organising mega sports leagues under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign, advocating for a drug-free J&K. Making sports a mass movement to engage children is a fantastic idea, as it not only strengthens their musculature but also helps in their holistic development, she remarked.