Secy JKSC attends closing ceremony of Snow Land Cricket Cup at Kangan

Ganderbal, Aug 21: Secretary J&K Sports Council (JKSC), Nuzhat Gull alongwith International Cricketer Parveez Rasool today presided the closing ceremony of the Snow Land Cricket Cup, at Kangan here.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that the concerted efforts of Youth Services and Sports department and JKSC are yielding impressive results in the promotion of community sports initiatives in the union territory of J&K, adding that the coming together of various stakeholders like civil society, educational institutes, traders, and NGOs for active participation in sports and organizing events is an indicator of a healthy change.
Gull said that it is wonderful to see stakeholders of the tourism industry collaborating for the initiatives like this and organising mega sports leagues under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign, advocating for a drug-free J&K. Making sports a mass movement to engage children is a fantastic idea, as it not only strengthens their musculature but also helps in their holistic development, she remarked.
The Secretary on the occasion also interacted with schoolchildren and other sports enthusiasts.
Speaking on the occasion, Parveez Rasool said that it is heartening to see young kids taking a pledge to stay away from clutches of drugs and seeking inspiration from cricket heroes.Earlier in the day, the Secretary JKSC visited Islamic Revival International School Kangan and interacted with students there.
During interaction, she highlighted that ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ is an initiative of the government aimed at creating a drug-free nation, to which students responded by chanting slogans like “say no to drugs, yes to sports”.
International Cricketer, Parveez Rasool also interacted with the school children on the occasion.
The Secretary’s visit to the far-flung and rural areas is part of the JKSCs massive program to promote sports activities among rural children.
The hashtags #SayNoToDrugs and #SayYesToSports were used to spread awareness about the noble cause at both these places
Meanwhile, Nuzhat Gull also presided over the final match of Peerniya Cricket Tournament-2023 at Boniyar, Uri.
Congratulating the winning team Peerniya Elites on winning the coveted trophy, Secretary Sports Council said that the gathering of sports enthusiasts in such large numbers showcases the passion for cricket in the area.
The Secretary Sports Council also made several announcements on the occasion like laying of Volleyball courts and the distribution of football and other sports material among the players.