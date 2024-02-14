Secy JKSC discusses Khelo India Winter Games preparations with Srinagar Airport authorities

Srinagar, Feb 14: With the Khelo India Winter Games just a week away, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull called upon Javeed Anjum, Director Airports Authority, Srinagar International Airport; Ravi Kumar, Deputy Commandant CISF and other senior officials here today.

The meeting was conducted to ensure necessary steps are taken to proactively implement all possible measures to facilitate a smooth and time-saving travel experience for athletes, dignitaries and other guests, and their onward journey to the Winter Games venue at the Gulmarg.

Nuzhat Gull apprised the authorities that with the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games peak travel period approaching, a hassle-free arrival, luggage collection and boarding of transport facilities for onward journey by the participants be ensured by adopting all possible measures besides optimal operations for the convenience of other routine passengers as well.

She also requested the authorities to allocate separate check-ins and entry gates for swift participant movement during the games period besides allocation of the designated parking lots for the participant pick-up and vehicles to which authorities responded in affirmative.

A traditional Kashmiri welcome drink shall be also served on the arrival to all the participants, the Secretary added.