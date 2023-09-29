Secy Sports Council tours tribal areas in South Kashmir

The visit came as a follow-up to an invitation extended by the tribal delegation from the Gulab-Bagh area located at some distance from Dooru near the old tunnel in Anantnag.

Motivated to curb the drug menace with the means of sports that the area has been battling for a long, the visiting delegation had requested for the continuous engagement of youth under the ambit of My Youth My Pride upon which the Secretary Sports Council had responded in affirmative.

Reaching early in the morning today, the Secretary, Sports Council Nuzhat Gull interacted with several local civil society groups from these areas who equivocally pitched the demand for sports infrastructure under the PMDP which was received well by the visiting officer.