Secy Sports Council tours tribal areas in South Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 29: While continuing with its concerted efforts of reaching out to the far-flung and tribal areas of the union territory, the Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gull toured tribal areas of Dongawari, Manzmo, Gulab-Bagh, Hilar-Shahbaad, Ujru, Wangud, and Khaterchek areas in South Kashmir today.
The visit came as a follow-up to an invitation extended by the tribal delegation from the Gulab-Bagh area located at some distance from Dooru near the old tunnel in Anantnag.
Motivated to curb the drug menace with the means of sports that the area has been battling for a long, the visiting delegation had requested for the continuous engagement of youth under the ambit of My Youth My Pride upon which the Secretary Sports Council had responded in affirmative.
Reaching early in the morning today, the Secretary, Sports Council Nuzhat Gull interacted with several local civil society groups from these areas who equivocally pitched the demand for sports infrastructure under the PMDP which was received well by the visiting officer.
While speaking on the occasion, Nuzhat Gull said that sportspersons from the tribal areas have a deep connection with nature as they grow up in challenging environments, which hone their skills and make them resilient. Nuzhat Gull mentioned that she has closely watched a few players from the tribal areas and they bring a unique passion and energy to their game, making them stand out from others.
Nuzhat Gull said their dedication and discipline are commendable though they lack proper training facilities and resources. Despite all these challenges, they put in their full effort and push their limits to achieve success. The Secretary Sports Council also emphasized that tribal sportspersons possess a natural talent and instinct for their sport, which sets them apart from others.
Furthermore, tribal sportspersons are not affected by extreme weather conditions. Whether it is playing under scorching heat or cold, they remain undeterred and give their best performance and it is this unwavering spirit that reflects their love for the sports and their commitment to excel, Nuzhat Gull added.