SED sets stage for spectacular inter-district school cricket showdown

This development comes as a refreshing change for the valley students, who were grappling with various challenges in recent years owing to the Covid-19 outbreak which led to prolonged closure of schools.

The tournament, scheduled to commence from mid-October, will see students from various districts of Kashmir competing in the cricket. As per the schedule, the final match of the tournament will be played on October 30 while October 31 has also been kept reserved for the final of the tournament.

An official said the event aims to provide a platform for young school children to showcase their skills and to encourage physical fitness and teamwork among students.