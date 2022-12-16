Selection trials for National Deaf Sports championship on Dec 19

Srinagar, Dec 16: All J&K Deaf Sports Association is scheduled to conduct selection trials for the upcoming National Deaf Championship at Gindun Ground Rajbagh here on December 19.
The trials would be held to select players for the VIII National Deaf Junior and Sub Junior Sports Championship and XXV National Deaf Senior Sports Championship scheduled to be held in Indore Madhya Pradesh.
The trials would be held in the disciplines of Athletics, Volleyball, Judo, Badminton, Javelin throw, Shotput, discuss throw, Hammer Throw, wrestling, Long Jump and others.