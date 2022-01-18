Senior Volleyball trials from January 24

Srinagar, Jan 18: J&K Volleyball Association is going to conduct selection trials for senior Volleyball team men at playfield Shastri Nahar Jammu on January 24 and 25.
The trials would be held to field the J&K team in the 70th Senior National Volleyball Championship Men and Women scheduled to be held at Bhubaneshwar from February 7 to 13.
Association has asked all the district units and clubs to depute their outstanding players for the trials.
After the trials coaching camo for the selected players would be held from January 26 to Febuary 4.