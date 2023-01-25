Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy | J&K beat Odisha by 7 wickets

Srinagar: The J&K senior women’s cricket team defeated Odisha by seven wickets on Wednesday at CAP Ground-4, Puducherry, to win the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy for the third time in a row.
J&K lost three wickets while chasing a target of 131 runs in 41.1 overs.
J&K won easily thanks to Anju Tomar’s unbroken 60-run knock and previous outstanding bowling performances by the bowlers.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Odisha got all out for 130 runs in 49.2 overs. Subhra Nirjharini Swain top scored with 42 runs off 104 balls, while Indrani Chhatria contributed brisk 37 runs off 42 balls. Sushree Dibyadarshini (13) was the only other batter to cross the double-figure mark.
For J&K right-arm off-spinner Sandhya Sayal, left-arm seamer Sarla Devi and right-arm medium pacer Rubia Syed took two wickets each, while Rifat Chowdhary and Anju Tomar claimed one wicket each.
In reply, J&K achieved the target in 41.1 overs for the loss of three wickets. Anju Tomar was brilliant scoring unbeaten 60 runs. Shivanti Gupta and Bushra Ashraf also contributed 17 runs each.