Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy | J&K beat Odisha by 7 wickets

Srinagar: The J&K senior women’s cricket team defeated Odisha by seven wickets on Wednesday at CAP Ground-4, Puducherry, to win the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy for the third time in a row.

J&K lost three wickets while chasing a target of 131 runs in 41.1 overs.

J&K won easily thanks to Anju Tomar’s unbroken 60-run knock and previous outstanding bowling performances by the bowlers.