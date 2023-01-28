Senior Women’s One Day Trophy | Kerala beat J&K by 7 wickets

Srinagar, Jan 28: After three consecutive wins J&K suffered a 7-wicket defeat against Kerala in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy at SLIMS Cricket Ground, Puducherry on Friday.
Earlier, put into bat J&K lost wickets at regular intervals and managed to score only 111 runs in 50 overs for the loss of nine wickets.
Batters except Tomar failed to show any resistance. Tomar top scored with 35 runs off 96 balls, while Sheerazah Banoo contributed 14 runs to the total.
For Kerala, Shani T was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets while Keerthy K James bagged two wickets. Mrudula VS, Surya Sukumar, Sajana S and Minnu Mani claimed one wicket each.
In reply, Kerala chased the target easily in 33.2 overs for the loss of only three wickets. Deepthi JS top scored with unbeaten 31 off 72 balls, while skipper Sanjana S contributed unbeaten 28 runs off 39 balls. Shani T scored 16 runs, while Jincy George and Minnu Mani contributed 13 runs each.
For J&K, Sandhya Sayal bagged two wickets, while Nadia Chowdhary claimed one wicket.