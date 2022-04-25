Senior Women’s T20 | J&K beat Arunachal Pradesh

Srinagar, Apr 25: J&K registered its fifth win out of six matches in the Senior Women’s T20 tournament as they beat Arunachal Pradesh by 36 runs in their last group stage match at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati on Sunday.
Earlier, batting first, J&K rode on a big partnership of 95 runs between Rubia and Bushra to set a big target of 137 runs for Arunachal Pradesh. Rubia scored a knock of 57 runs while Bushra scored 40 runs.
Opener Sarla Devi contributed valuable 16 runs.
For Arunachal Pradesh, NabamYapu and Runa claimed one wicket each.
In reply, Arunachal Pradesh bundled out for 100 runs, thus losing the match by a margin of 36 runs. Megha Sharma top-scored with 36 runs.
For J&K, left-arm spinner Nadia Chowdhary was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets while skipper SandhyaSayal took two.
Sarla Devi and RubiaSayed shared one wicket each.
It was J&K’s fifth win in the tournament. They registered wins against Mizoram, Manipur, Pondicherry, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, while it lost to table-toppers Nagaland in a close contest.
For this splendid win against Arunachal Pradesh today, Member Administration JKCA, Brig Anil Gupta; Member Cricket Operations, MithunManhas and Member Legal Affairs, Sunil Sethi sent congratulatory messages to the team to boost the morale of the players and the Support Staff.