Senior Women’s T20 Trophy | Goa beat J&K by 28 runs

Srinagar, Oct 14: J&K senior women’s cricket team suffered another defeat in the Senior Women’s T20 tournament as they were beaten by Goa at Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati on Friday.
In the match, Goa beat J&K by 28 runs as J&K failed to chase the 123-run target in the allotted overs.J&K managed only 95 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.
Batting first Goa scored 123 for the loss of six wickets in allotted overs. Sanjhula Sudarkar with 38 was the highest scorer for them while Ibtisam Sheikh scored 22. For J&K, Rubia Syed took two wickets.
In reply, Rubai Syed’s 51 knock of 41 balls went in vain as J&K managed to score only 95 runs in allotted overs for the loss of five wickets. Despite Rubai playing a blazing knock, other J&K batters were unable to score quickly. During her knock, Rubia hit four boundaries and three sixes. Bushra Ashraf scored 19. For GOA, Shika Pandey took two wickets.