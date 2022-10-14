Senior Women’s T20 Trophy | Goa beat J&K by 28 runs

Srinagar, Oct 14: J&K senior women’s cricket team suffered another defeat in the Senior Women’s T20 tournament as they were beaten by Goa at Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati on Friday.

In the match, Goa beat J&K by 28 runs as J&K failed to chase the 123-run target in the allotted overs.J&K managed only 95 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.