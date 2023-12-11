SFC Downtown celebrates International Mountain Day

Srinagar, Dec 11: Street Fighters Club (SFC) Downtown concluded its celebration of International Mountain Day at the scenic Kastur Pend.

A statement said that the event, which took place on Monday, was a successful gathering of community members, nature enthusiasts, and advocates for a cleaner and healthier Kashmir.

Dr Naveed Nazir, a renowned figure in the medical field, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. His presence underscored the importance of health and wellness in the community. With a focus on promoting a cleaner and healthier Kashmir, the event’s theme, “Clean Kashmir, Healthy Kashmir,” inspired positive environmental action and encouraged a lifestyle that fosters both physical and mental well-being.

The Street Fighters Club, dedicated to fostering a community that is not only physically fit but also committed to social causes, delivered a powerful message during the event – a “Drug-free Kashmir.” By addressing this critical issue, the club aimed to contribute to the overall well-being of the community and create a safer environment for everyone.

The club’s rallying cry, “Jo Fit hain ..Woh Hit hain” (Those who are physically active are fit), reflects their commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. This slogan encapsulated the essence of their mission to encourage individuals to embrace fitness as a means to lead a fulfilling life.

Attendees enjoyed engaging activities, educational sessions, and an overall celebration of the breathtaking landscapes that define the region. The event served as a platform for fostering a sense of community, promoting environmental consciousness, and advocating for a drug-free society.