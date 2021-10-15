Sgr Winter Games Association elects office bearers

During the AGM, the general election for next term October 2021 to October 2025 was conducted.

ObaidYousuf, Syed Mursaleen, Tahir Mir were elected as President, Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

The elections were conducted smoothly under the supervision of Muhammad Yusuf, General Secretary, Winter Games Association of J&K.

In his address the President assured the members that his team will work sincerely for the development of snow sports in Srinagar district. He assured that the district srinagar ski and snowboarding championship will be held at the beginning of the season so that the athletes will have enough time to practice for the UT Championship and other games.