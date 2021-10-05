Shah siblings fighting it out to make it big in martial arts

Srinagar: Kaifa Shah and Aliza Shah known as Shah sisters in the martial art fraternity of Kashmir are making Jammu and Kashmir proud by their performance in the National level competitions.

Kaifa and Aliza have represented J&K in various National Wushu events across India and have bagged medals on multiple occasions. They are being termed as the next thing in the martial art arena of Kashmir owing to their performances at multiple levels.

Shah sisters hail from Srinagar and study in Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School Rajbagh in class 9 and 7 respectively were fond of martial arts since childhood as per their parents.

“It was the summer season of the year 2013 when I was only six years plus and Aliza was only three plus years old when my parents took us to Sher-i- Kashmir Indoor Stadium to play in some martial art game. After some deliberations our father decided to admit both of them into Wushu martial arts,” Kaifa said.

“Apart from Wushu we have bagged several medals in kickboxing national, Pencat Silat, Taekwondo, school cross country run, police marathon and several Khelo India and provincial tournaments with several felicitations from Union Sports Minister and district administration Srinagar,” she said.

Aliza said that participating in nationals is itself an achievement and winning medals is like icing on the cake. It gives you a chance to mingle with participants from different corners of our magnificent and grand country.

Both sisters participated in this year’s National and bagged gold and silver medals. The nationals were held in Ranchi.

Till now both sisters have participated in eight Wushu nationals and have bagged several medals.