Shaheed Sultan Memorial Football Championship continues

Sopore, Dec 25: In an ongoing Shaheed Sultan Memorial Football Championship organised by Sopore Police three matches were played today at Khushaal Sports Stadium Sopore.
The first match was played between Wular FC and FC Ninigli Sopore in which Wular FC emerged the winner by a margin of 2:0 goals. Syed Mujtaba Razvi was declared man of the match.
The second match was played between Valley Soccer FC and Momdan FC Sopore which was won by Valley Soccer FC by a margin of 3-0 goals. The third match of the day was played between United Red FC Sopore and Khushal FC Sopore which was won by United Red FC by a margin of one goal with the score remaining 3-2 goals.