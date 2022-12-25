Shaheed Sultan Memorial Football Championship continues

The first match was played between Wular FC and FC Ninigli Sopore in which Wular FC emerged the winner by a margin of 2:0 goals. Syed Mujtaba Razvi was declared man of the match.

The second match was played between Valley Soccer FC and Momdan FC Sopore which was won by Valley Soccer FC by a margin of 3-0 goals. The third match of the day was played between United Red FC Sopore and Khushal FC Sopore which was won by United Red FC by a margin of one goal with the score remaining 3-2 goals.