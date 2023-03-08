Shahnaz continues to carry on his legacy in J&K football

Srinagar: Shahnaz Iqbal, the former skipper of the J&K Bank FC and a former player for the J&K football team, carries on his legacy by coaching the most successful football team in the Union Territory.

Shahnaz belongs to the elite group of accomplished athletes who went on to achieve success as coaches. The Jammu-born former J&K Bank star footballer has turned Bank FC into a mighty force that has virtually won every championship that was up for grabs in the local circuit during the previous season since taking over as coach.

In sports, it's a popular belief that successful players don't often make effective coaches. Shahnaz Iqbal is one of the uncommon J&K situations. The only other successful player in J&K who has also found success coaching is Mehraj ud Din Wadoo.