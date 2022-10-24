Shahoora T20 Cricket Tournament to begin today

Srinagar, Oct 24: Shahoora T20 cricket tournament will begin today with the opening match to be played on October 25 at Shah Zahoor Sports Stadium, Tumlahal Pulwama.
As per the statement, the tournament is organised by Bahar Adab Shahoora, Department of Youth Services and Sports and district administration in Shahoora area of Pulwama district. 24 teams from Pulwama and Shahoora tehsils are participating in the tournament.
According to Bilal Shahoori of Mahfil Bihar Adab Shahoora and organiser of the tournament Tariq Ahmed Rather, the opening match will be played on Tuesday in which a large number of sports fans from both tehsils besides the district administration. will be present.