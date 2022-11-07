Shahoora T20 knockout cricket tournament continues in Pulwama

Srinagar: The Shahoora T20 Knockout cricket tournament is going on in full swing at Shah Zahoor Sports Stadium, Tumlahal, Pulwama.

The event is being organised by Bihar Adab Shahoora, the Department of Youth Services and Sports and the District administration. In the event, 24 teams from Pulwama and Shahoora Tehsils are participating.

So far the event has witnessed dozens of and on October 25, famous cricket teams of Shahoora and Pulwama tehsils participated. The sportspersons of the Pulwama and Shopian districts have expressed their happiness with the establishment of the Shah Zahoor Sports Stadium in the area.