Shahoora T20 Knockout Cricket tournament inaugurated

Pulwama: Shahoora T20 knock-out cricket tournament started today at Shah Zahoor Sports Stadium Tumlahal Pulwama.
The tournament is organised by Bahari Adab Shahoora in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports and the district administration.
As per the statement, the tournament was inaugurated by District Development Council Chairman Syed Bari Andrabi in presence of dignitaries of the area.
The opening match was played between SJCC Tamlahall and Tahab Tigers which Tumlahal won. Mudassar Ahmed was declared man of the match. 24 teams from Pulwama and Shahora tehsils are participating in the tournament.