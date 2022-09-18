Shami ruled out of T20Is against Australia due to Covid-19, Umesh named replacement

The T20Is against Australia, starting from first game in Mohali on Tuesday, followed by second game in Nagpur on September 23 and final match on September 25 in Hyderabad, and then another three-match T20I series against South Africa on September 28, October 2 and 4, had provided India to test Shami in terms of performance, fitness and preparation.



For Umesh, who last played a T20I match for India in February 2019, it is a chance for him to play for the country in the shortest format of the game in almost two and a half years. In IPL 2022, Umesh picked 16 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders at an average of 21.18 and economy rate of 7.06.