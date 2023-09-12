Shamoon represents Indian bikers in Thailand

Srinagar: A Srinagar resident Syed Shamoon Hamdani represented Indian bikers in Thailand.

A statement here said that Shamoon proved his mettle despite the odds and evens.

“Shamoon travelled to two countries on his motorcycle solo including Nepal and Bhutan. He even made it to the Myanmar border and covered 25 states and is in pursuit of travelling to more countries on his bike. He has been to the highest Motorable road Umingla Pass in a cold climate. He continues to inspire the youth of Kashmir.”