Shane Warne 1969-2022 | Cricket fraternity in shock, pays tribute

New Delhi, Mar 4: Shane Warne, one of cricket's all-time greats and legendary Australian spinner, died on Friday at the age of 52 due to a "suspected heart attack."
Reactions from the cricket community came in as the whole cricketing world lamented the loss of a great icon of the game.
Warne, a World Cup champion in 1999, was regarded as one of the game's top spinners.
He finished his Test career with 708 wickets, placing him second only to MuttiahMuralitharan in Test wicket-taking.
Following the news of Warne's shock demise, several cricketers paid tributes to the Australian legend.
"Shocked beyond words.A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne," JaspritBumrah tweeted.
Expressing the grief over the sudden demise of Shane Warne, Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Rizwan on his official Twitter handle writes, "Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief."
"At a loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said.
Expressing shock at the death of Shane Warne, Yusuf Pathan on his official Twitter handle writes, " He was one of the skippers I always rated very highly. Very tough to consume this news.Condolences to his family and dear ones."
"Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure.Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend! "AjinkyaRahane said.