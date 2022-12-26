Sharika Cricket Club lifts KPPL Women’s trophy

Srinagar, Dec 26: Sharika Cricket Club defeated Lalitaditya Cricket Club by 23 runs to win the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) Edition-III Women’s Cricket title on Monday at MA Stadium Jammu.
Earlier, put into bat, Sharika Cricket Club rode on a brilliant batting display by Heena Bhat scoring a big total of 73 runs in the stipulated 6 overs. Heena top scored with 54 off 24 balls while Garima contributed unbeaten 8 runs.
In reply, Lalitaditya Cricket Club managed to score 53 runs in the allotted 6 overs, thus losing the match by 23 runs. For her superb batting show, Heena Bhat was adjudged player of the match.
She was presented the player of the match award by Anil Bhat, Chief Bureau PTI Jammu in presence of a galaxy of dignitaries.