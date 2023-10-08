Shining Star clinches Amit & Bhanu memorial tennis ball cricket trophy

Ramban, Oct 8: Amit Gupta and Bhanu Pratap Memorial tennis ball cricket tournament organized by the Youth Club Ramban in coordination with District Administration here at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Ramban culminated successfully.
As many as 20 teams from different parts of the district participated in the cricket tournament in the last six days. The Shining Star team won the tournament by beating Achanak Cricket Club in the final match of the tournament which was witnessed by a huge cricket-loving audience.
On the occasion, the Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam and President Municipal Council, Ramban, Sunita Sunbria interacted with the players and appreciated them for taking part in sports activities. He also hailed the services of Members of Youth Club Ramban in providing opportunities to the local youth to spend their energies in productive work.
Later, Deputy Commissioner along with ACR, Giasul Haq, Tehsildar Ramban, Harver Singh, and members of the organising committee handed over the trophy and Cash Prize of Rs 30000 to the winner and Rs 20000 to runner up team besides felicitating other participating players.