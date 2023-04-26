Shubham Khajuria shines again in England

Srinagar: After scoring a brilliant double century in the Greater Manchester Cricket League on Sunday, J&K's star batter Shubham Khajuria slammed an unbeaten century in ECB National Club Championship.
Khajuria representing Westhoughton Cricket Club against Furness Cricket Club at Manchester in England on Monday scored an unbeaten ton.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Westhoughton Cricket Club scored 228/7 in the 40 overs. Shubham Khajuria top scored with unbeaten 115 runs off 69 balls, studded with 7 fours and 9 sixes. Kamran Younis (44) and Joe Curme (39) were the other contributors.
For Furness Cricket Club, Sam Dutton and Harris Woods took three wickets each.
In reply, Furness Cricket Club bundled out for 158 runs in 34.2 overs, thus losing the match by 70 runs. Sam Dutton top scored with 44 runs, while Ryan Griffith contributed 37 runs to the total.
Faizan Ghumann and Nathan Waterston also scored 27 and 26 runs respectively.
For Westhoughton Cricket Club, Kamran Younas and Shubham Khajuria captured took three wickets each. Shubham is aiming to play around 15 matches in England before joining JKCA Camp in Jammu.