Shubham Khajuria shines again in England

Srinagar: After scoring a brilliant double century in the Greater Manchester Cricket League on Sunday, J&K's star batter Shubham Khajuria slammed an unbeaten century in ECB National Club Championship.

Khajuria representing Westhoughton Cricket Club against Furness Cricket Club at Manchester in England on Monday scored an unbeaten ton.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Westhoughton Cricket Club scored 228/7 in the 40 overs. Shubham Khajuria top scored with unbeaten 115 runs off 69 balls, studded with 7 fours and 9 sixes. Kamran Younis (44) and Joe Curme (39) were the other contributors.