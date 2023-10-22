Shubman Gill becomes fastest player to reach 2,000 ODI runs

Dharamshala: Star India batter Shubman Gill completed his 2,000 ODI runs on Sunday, becoming the fastest batter ever to reach the milestone.

Gill accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Dharamshala.

Gill had a short, but entertaining stay at crease. He scored 26 in 31 balls, with five cracking boundaries.

In 38 ODIs and 38 innings, Gill has scored 2,012 runs at an average of 62.87 and a strike rate of over 102. He has scored six centuries and 10 fifties, with the best score of 208.

Gill overtook South African legend Hashim Amla, who reached the milestone in 40 innings.

Gill has been in an incredible form this year. In 23 ODIs, he has scored 1,325 runs at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of over 104. He has scored five tons and six fifties this year, with the best score of 208.